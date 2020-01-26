Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile took to the Grammy stage to perform "Bring My Flowers Now," Tucker's Grammy-winning song off her comeback album While I'm Livin'.

The emotional song racked up an impressive three Grammy nominations for Song of the Year, Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song, already winning for Best Country Song. While I'm Livin' also won for Best Country Album.

The intimate performance took place in a circle surrounded by the crowd with nothing but two microphones and a piano. Carlile played the piano and sang sparse harmonies as Tucker poured her heart out (in a dashing bedazzled pantsuit, no less).

A moving, introspective song, "Bring My Flowers Now" has become the pillar of Tucker's comeback. The song and album are her first original music in nearly 20 years.

Tucker co-wrote the song with Carlile and her music partners Tim and Phil Hanseroth. She also co-produced the song and album with Shooter Jennings. In a recent interview with the Tennessean, Tucker revealed that she started writing the song 30 years ago — and Carlile and company helped her finish it in 30 minutes, on the last day of the recording session.

Carlile lit up the Grammy stage last year in one of her biggest years in music yet. Tucker returns to the Grammy nominees list for the first time since 1994. In addition to "Bring My Flowers Now" receiving three nominations, her album While I'm Livin' also won for Best Country Album.

Tucker has been nominated for a total of 14 Grammys, with her first two wins coming this year.

