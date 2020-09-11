At a time when country music fans across the country are all craving some live music comes word that the iconic Tanya Tucker is about to give everyone some.

Set for release Oct. 16, Tanya Tucker — Live from the Troubadour will feature 15 songs from the native Texan’s impressive catalog, including No. 1 hits "Strong Enough to Bend," "What's Your Mama's Name," "Blood Red and Goin' Down," and "Would You Lay With Me (In a Field of Stone)." The set also includes Tucker’s iconic first hit, “Delta Dawn,” along with a medley she did on that special night of Bruce Springsteen's "I'm on Fire" and Johnny Cash's "Ring of Fire."

For Tucker, it’s quite the blessing that she can give this live album to her fans when they just might need it the most.

She needs it, too.

“When you do something all of your life and, all of a sudden, you are not doing it anymore, you can get so depressed,” Tucker admits during a new interview with Taste of Country. “Putting out a live album is really the closest you can get to being on the road. I really miss it. I will never complain again. Just let me get back to touring.”

Tucker recently revealed that she will get back out on the road with her own headlining tour in 2021. But until that day comes, Tucker says she will look back fondly on those two nights in October at the legendary Troubadour, when all the world had no idea that a pandemic was waiting just around the corner.

“It was an action-packed evening,” Tucker remembers. “Ron Jeremy introduced me. He’s a little guy," she says with a laugh. " Dennis Quaid actually came up and sang with me.”

Tucker also ran into country trio Midland while walking between shows on Santa Monica Boulevard.

“I was walking toward the Troubadour and all of a sudden, I hear Midland yelling at me,” Tucker says with another laugh. “I was like, ‘What the hell?’ I didn’t see them after that, but it was cool.”

The show also had Tucker singing six songs from her Grammy-winning album While I’m Livin’, including "Mustang Ridge," "The Wheels of Laredo," "Hard Luck," and “Bring My Flowers Now.”

“It was just a really special time for me, just to think about all the artists that have sung inside of those walls,” Tucker says quietly about the legendary venue. “And I was so happy how everything sounded. I’m a stickler on that, but the quality of sound on the album is so good. I was really pleased with it. I made a few little changes, but mostly it’s the way it was. There wasn’t a lot of messing with the knobs. It’s truly the way the audience heard it.”

And from the sound of the audience, they loved every note.

“I still have my doubts when I go out on stage,” Tucker admits. “I always hope I’m good enough. But yeah, that night, the crowd was insane. I could just feel it. Looking back on it now, it’s such a great, sweet memory and I just wish I could do it all over again.”