Tenille Arts Was Impressed by Hillary Scott’s ‘Supermom’ Status While on Tour With Lady A

As Tenille Arts' star continues to rise, she's got a busy touring schedule in her immediate future: Next up, she'll be joining Dierks Bentley for a string of shows in her native Canada, as he continues the next leg of his Beers on Me Tour.

That run, which starts in January of 2022, will mark the first time that Arts has performed in Canada in over a decade, she explained in a recent interview with Taste of Country Nights, but she still remembers what an enthusiastic welcome she got from shows in her home country.

"I think it's gonna be very different than the last [time.] ...And even back then, people knew all the words to my songs and I was like, 'Wow, this is so cool,'" the singer remembers. "And that was before [having success with songs like 'Somebody Like That.'] So yeah, I'm looking forward to the Canada shows a lot."

In between then and now, Arts hasn't just had her first-ever No. 1 radio hit — she's also had her first experience with a big country lineup when she hit the road with Lady A for their What a Song Can Do Tour over the summer.

"That was another first for me — my first major tour out on the road," Arts recounts. "I loved every minute. I cried the last show, because I was just like, 'This is so special, getting to learn from the best in the business.'"

Especially, she says, she was impressed by how the Lady A bandmates were able to juggle life on the road with time spent with their families.

"They're out there balancing their families and careers, and it's so amazing to see that. Especially Hillary, with all her kids," Arts continues. Hillary Scott and her husband, Chris Tyrell, share three daughters: Eight-year-old Eisele and three-year-old twins Betsy and Emory. While getting to know her tour bosses, Arts says she heard stories from Scott about her days of touring with the twins as babies.

"She said she had literally two cribs in the back, where her bunk was, when she had the twins. And she was doing all of that out on the road," the singer says. "And I was like, 'Wow, she's supermom.' It was really cool."

Country Tours Hitting the Road in 2021: