According to a new study, Tennessee ranks last among all 50 states in America in quality of life for its residents.

CNBC's annual report on the Top States for Business in the United States uses various metrics to rank the best and worst states in terms of quality of life, including:

Crime rates

Healthcare

Air quality

Access to affordable childcare

Inclusiveness in terms of state laws prohibiting discrimination

Reproductive rights

Why Does Tennessee Rank Last in Quality of Life in 2025?

CNBC points to Tennessee's extremely high crime rate as one of the biggest reasons the Volunteer State ranks last in quality of life in 2025.

Citing FBI statistics, the study finds that Tennessee has the third-highest levels of violent crime in America, which has a major impact on its ranking.

Tennessee also fares poorly in terms of inclusion. The state has helped lead the charge in terms of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation going all the way back to 2015, and was one of the first U.S. states to codify a person’s gender into law based on their anatomy in 2023.

Tennessee also ranks poorly in terms of worker protections, lacking much in the way of legislation to safeguard workers' rights beyond basic laws guaranteeing equal pay and laws against sexual harassment.

Tennessee earns good marks for its air quality, but overall, the state scores just 61 out of a possible 265 points in CNBC's ranking, earning an F and placing below all of the other 49 states.

Which Other American States Scored Poorly in Quality of Life in 2025?

In addition to Tennessee, Texas, Indiana, Utah, Louisiana, Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas and Oklahoma all score an F or a D- in CNBC's 2025 quality of life ranking.

Which American States Rank Best for Quality of Life in 2025?

Virginia, Nebraska, Massachusetts, North Dakota, Hawaii, Connecticut, Minnesota, New Jersey and Maine are among the best U.S. states in quality of life in 2025, according to CNBC.

Each of those states earns overall marks ranging from B- to A. Vermont tops the list of the states with the best quality of life in 2025, earning an A+ on the strength of its access to reproductive rights, inclusiveness, healthcare and air quality.

Vermont earned no negative marks in the study, finishing in the Top 10 in all except two of the areas ranked, and never lower than No. 15.