I Found a Delicious Secret Menu Item at Texas Roadhouse

A secret Texas Roadhouse menu item has been discovered, and the internet is in a full spiral about it.

It all begins with you, a grown adult, walking confidentially into a Texas Roadhouse location and asking to see the kids' menu.

After getting your hands on the kids' menu, shift your focus to the 100 percent all-beef hot dog, which is listed to come with chili and cheese — a ballpark favorite for most.

But here is where the secret comes into play.

What Is the "Secret Menu Item" at Texas Roadhouse?

People have discovered that you have a plethora of toppings that can be added to that hot dog to make it a giant, appetite-suppressing masterpiece that only an adult has the stomach space for.

Some options you have to choose from are a multitude of cheeses, green chilis, onions, mushrooms, pulled pork, ranch dressing, diced tomatoes, bacon or sour cream — just to name a few things each location has on hand.

Mashed found a Texas Roadhouse location in Colorado that offers a Southwest Smother dog with green chiles and melted jack cheese, though this seems to be a rogue Texas Roadhouse location offering.

As with any secret menu item or hack, there is a chance that the waiter or waitress will look at you awkwardly and have to check with their manager to see if what you are trying to order is possible and billable, which it usually is.

There is a chance, too, that the location might try to prevent an adult from ordering off of the kids' menu sans a kid, but there's a workaround:

Order it to go.

There isn't anyone that will question whether you actually have a child at home who is eating it or not.

But don't go telling them that I said this stuff; it's our little secret.

How Many Texas Roadhouse Locations Are in America?

Scrape Hero reports that there are 697 Texas Roadhouse locations in America.

Where Was the First Texas Roadhouse Located?

Not in Texas. The first Texas Roadhouse was located at Tree Mall in Clarksville, Ind., and it opened on Feb. 17, 1993.

