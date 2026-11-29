Mike Love, who co-founded the Beach Boys in the early 1960s and was a mainstay of the group for decades, died on Saturday (Nov. 28.) He was 85 years old.

His representative, publicist Katie Altman, confirmed Love's death in statement.

“With great respect, I share that Mike Love died this evening, surrounded by family,” Altman stated on Saturday, per Variety. “An American cultural icon, he will be remembered for his singular talent and inspiration to generations of musicians. We celebrate his remarkable contribution to American music and the joy he felt performing for his beloved fans.”

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How Did The Beach Boys' Mike Love Die?

No cause of death was immediately available. However, the Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed to NBC Los Angeles that paramedics and sheriffs responded to a residence in Malibu at about 5PM on Saturday.

Mike Love had endured health issues in recent years. The Beach Boys canceled much of their planned 2026 tour due to those issues, citing the need for Love "to recharge." They didn't share all the details of the health battles Love was facing.

Love returned for two shows this fall. His final show was on Oct. 11 at Nashville's The Ryman Auditorium, per Variety.

Who Was The Beach Boys' Mike Love?

At a young age, Mike Love began making music with his cousins Brian, Dennis and Carl Wilson, and the group added Al Jardine to form The Beach Boys in the early 1960s. He co-wrote their hit debut single, "Surfin'," with Brian Wilson.

Love's signature baritone voice and songwriting talents were instrumental in creating the group's biggest hits, including "California Girls," "I Get Around" and many more.

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He was the only member to stay with the group from its formation until 2026, but Love — and his often-contentious relationship with Brian Wilson — was often a source of controversy and legal battles through the years. When Brian stepped back due to mental health reasons, Love emerged as the group's leader and, in later years, lead singer.

Dennis Wilson died in 1983 at just 39 years old, and Carl Wilson died in 1998 at age 51. Love leased exclusive rights to tour under The Beach Boys brand, a move that was met by an extensive legal battle with Al Jardine.

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Despite this, Jardine, Brian Wilson and Love reunited in 2012 for a 50th anniversary tour. Another public feud emerged when Love announced that, after the conclusion of those dates, he'd return to touring as The Beach Boys with his own lineup. Brian quipped, "It sort of feels like we're being fired."

Wilson responded saying that he had no authority to fire Brian from The Beach Boys, and even if he did, "I would never fire Brian Wilson from the Beach Boys. I love Brian Wilson. We are partners," he said, per Rolling Stone. "He's my cousin by birth and my brother in music."

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Brian Wilson died in 2025, and Love described him as "the soul of our sound" in a tribute. "From the first time we sang together as kids in my living room, I knew there was something otherworldly about him," he wrote.

The Beach Boys were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988 and the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 1998.

On top of their genre-spanning signature sound, the band flirted with country music specifically on a few different occasions. Brian Wilson worked on a country album called Cows in the Pasture that spent 50 years gathering dust, but is now reportedly expected to be released.

And the Beach Boys participated in a LoCash-led song called "Beach Boys," performing it together on Good Morning America in 2022. The Beach Boys made their Grand Ole Opry debut that same year.