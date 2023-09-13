The Home Edit star Clea Shearer and her husband, John Shearer, have sold their luxurious Nashville estate for just under $4.5 million, and pictures show a property that's every bit as pristine as you would picture.

Shearer shot to fame on Netflix' Get Organized With the Home Edit, a reality show that features her going into people's homes alongside co-host Joanna Teplin and helping them to maximize their space and decrease clutter through organization. Some of her clients have included Reese Witherspoon, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini and Tyler Hubbard, among other celebrities.

Her husband, John Shearer, is one of the top celebrity photographers in the world, and their home in an exclusive, high-dollar area of Nashville is not only luxurious, but also immaculately straight and organized, using some of Shearer's signature moves from her show.

The couple listed their 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom, 5,742-square-foot home for $4.45 million on Aug. 23, and it went under contract on Aug. 29. It is currently in pending status, according to online property sites. That asking price breaks down to $775 per square foot and a monthly payment of $28, 973.

Shearer underwent treatment for breast cancer in 2022 and shared her journey via social media. She revealed that she was cancer-free in November of 2022.

Witherspoon's company, Hello Sunshine, bought out the Home Edit in 2022 for an undisclosed sum. Shearer and Teplin are slated to co-host ABC's upcoming revival of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.

Witherspoon's company, Hello Sunshine, bought out the Home Edit in 2022 for an undisclosed sum. Shearer and Teplin are slated to co-host ABC's upcoming revival of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.

