The Kelly Clarkson Show is officially back!

It's been three months since viewers got their daily fix of new episodes of Kelly Clarkson's talk show, but that's all set to change on Monday (Sept. 29), when Season 7 will premiere.

Last season brought some bumps in the road, and fans had questions. Clarkson missed multiple tapings of the show in March and April, and she didn't share exactly why, though rumors swirled that she was facing a family emergency.

Some anonymous sources even claimed that Clarkson might be eyeing a permanent exit from her talk show after the end of her contract in 2026.

Tragically, some of fans' questions were answered in early August, when Clarkson's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock died at 48 after a private battle with cancer.

Clarkson and Blackstock share two children. Just hours before his death, Clarkson revealed to the public that Blackstock was ill.

Read More: Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband, Dead at 48

She postponed all August dates of her Las Vegas residency, saying that she needed to be "fully present" for her kids as their father battled his disease.

Fans haven't heard much from Clarkson in the month and a half since he died, but they're about to get back to her show's regular programming. Keep reading to learn everything we know about the new season of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

When is the Premiere of The Kelly Clarkson Show Season 7?

Season 7 of The Kelly Clarkson Show will premiere on Monday (Sept. 29.)

As always, the show will air on NBC and Peacock. Check local listings to see when to catch the premiere episode in your area.

What Will Kelly Clarkson Talk About During Her First Week of Season 7?

A press release from NBC reveals that Clarkson will dedicate much of this week's episodes to spotlighting the rescue personnel who worked to save campers during this summer's deadly floods in Texas Hill Country.

Read More: A Still-Missing Camper's Family Protests Camp Mystic's Reopening After Texas Floods

The new season also promises "entertaining panel interviews, exclusive celebrity moments, surprise musical performances and the return of the wildly popular 'Kellyoke' segment," according to NBC.

What Celebrity Guests Will Be On The Kelly Clarkson Show This Week?

Collin Farrell and Margot Robbie will be on Monday's episode of the show. They'll discuss their new film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

Other guests scheduled to hit the couch this week include Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson, Lionel Richie, Nick Offerman and more.

Will Kelly Clarkson Address Her Ex-Husband's Death on The Kelly Clarkson Show?

Clarkson hasn't directly spoken about Blackstock's death to the public. She also hasn't stated that she intends to during any tapings of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The singer is known for unfiltered honesty, and she's spoken about family life and her divorce on the show in the past, so it's possible she might talk about her experience of grieving or parenting after loss.

In mid-September, Reba McEntire — who is Blackstock's stepmother, and is also the mom of his brother Shelby — said that Clarkson's two kids were "doing well" as the family mourns unfathomable loss.

Read More: Reba McEntire Shares How Brandon Blackstock's Kids Are Coping After His Death

"They're all bonding together and hanging out with each other, and taking it one day at a time," McEntire said. "We know God's got this."

Will Season 7 Be the Final Season of The Kelly Clarkson Show?

No official cancellation plans have been announced.

Clarkson's current contract for The Kelly Clarkson Show expires in 2026. An April 2025 report from Page Six cited "multiple sources" indicating that the singer is hoping to step away from the show at that time.

Read More: Kelly Clarkson Reportedly Wants to Leave Her Talk Show in 2026

Those sources claimed that Clarkson wants to free up her schedule to spend more time with her kids and to be able to tour more often.

The rumors about Clarkson's potential exit went so far as to suggest a potential replacement for her on the show: Hoda Kotb.

Kotb initially dismissed that idea, but in June, she softened her stance a tad.

"You don't know what life's gonna bring you," she said at the time, but seemed to shut down the idea that any firm plans are in the works.