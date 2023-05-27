Blake Shelton has retired from his long-running role as a coach on The Voice, and the country superstar went out in style. Shelton holds the record for the most wins in the history of the iconic reality singing contest, and in a new video, The Voice looks back on all of his wins over the course of the show.

Shelton posted his first win as a coach on The Voice during Season 2, when Jermaine Paul took home the title. In the video below, Shelton leaps from his red coach's chair and runs to the stage to embrace Paul, overjoyed for his win.

Shelton's excitement at each subsequent win is just as palpable as he goes on to shepherd Cassadee Pope, Danielle Bradbery, Craig Wayne Boyd, Sundance Head, Chloe Kohanski, Todd Tilghman, Cam Anthony and Bryce Leatherwood to their own championship seasons.

The promotional clip for Season 23 concludes by asking, "Will Blake win his final season?" As it turned out during the Season 23 finale on Tuesday night (May 23), the answer to that question was ultimately no, as Gina Miles from Niall Horan's team took home the win in 2023.

However, Shelton received a huge send-off from his longtime gig. His final episode included a musical tribute from his former team members, a roast from his co-workers, a hilarious clip dubbing him the GOAT of The Voice, a tribute from George Strait and more. The country singer and media personality even got to fulfill his final wish of keeping his red coach's chair, which was delivered to his house in a special segment during the finale.