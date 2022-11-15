Kate Kalvach had some big shoes to fill when she took the stage on Monday night (Nov. 14) as part of the Live Playoffs on Season 22 of The Voice. The 27-year-old singer from Oklahoma City, who began her journey on Team Blake before competing on Team Camila, turned out a pop-centric rendition of Shania Twain’s “You're Still the One.”

Although it wasn’t her fault, Kalvach’s performance appeared to get off to a rough start. She motioned to the audio engineers that she couldn’t hear herself through the microphone. It appeared as if she didn’t receive assistance in time, so she did what she could in a live TV situation, where anything can happen.

Despite having no sound in her inner ear monitors, Kalvach provided a performance worthy enough to get her through to the next round. She kept her cool throughout the unfortunate minutes where she faced technical issues and belted the song lyrics with no major hiccups. Kalvach even tossed in a high note near the end before explaining to the live studio audience what had happened.

“My voice was not in my ears,” Kalvach told longtime The Voice host Carson Daly afterward.

“You still sounded incredible despite that fact,” he replied. “Way to hang in there. You’re a total pro. You didn’t stop. You just kept going, and you sounded better as the song went on!”

Daly then turned it over to the coaches, who echoed his sentiments.

“That’s happened to me so many times, and it’s crazy that I couldn’t tell,” Gwen Stefani told Kalvach. “Honestly, by the way, that’s one of my all-time favorite songs. It’s a perfect song. I love that song so much, and I love you. I love your voice, and your tone. From the beginning, you have been one of my favorites. You did great.”

“For anybody at home that doesn’t know, her voice not being in her ears means she’s relying on the echoey chamber of the room,” Camilla Cabello added. “So that’s hard to do when your voice isn’t in your in-ear monitor. You handled that like a total pro. I think your voice is magical and angelic, and I love that you had the perspective of doing this song in your own way, and you did it.”

Kalvach has had an interesting run on The Voice thus far. For her blind audition, she earned three chair turns with a powerful cover of Kacey Musgraves’ “Rainbow.” Blake Shelton was so enthusiastic over her voice that he persuaded the fellow Okie to join his team, incorporating a real-life goat into his speech as a way to talk her into choosing to compete on his team.

“Kate, I was bringing a goat out here, and the damn thing won’t go past the hallway. Kate, you are my Oklahoma City girl. I live in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. There is an NBC affiliate in Oklahoma City, KFOR, Channel 4. Imagine how excited they’ll be in our home state of Oklahoma, on Channel 4 right now if you choose me as your coach and everybody gets behind you,” Shelton told Kalvach at the time. “I cannot separate us fellow Okies! Come on, please! It’s so embarrassing if my hometown girl doesn’t pick me.”

Kalvach did join Team Blake, but ended up finding her place on Team Camila after she performed “Anyone” by Justin Bieber in the Knockout Rounds. Fans can tune into The Voice on Tuesday night (Nov. 15) to find out whether or not Kalvach claims a spot in the Top 13.

The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.