Does everybody know what time it is? Time for another reboot rumor: Add Home Improvement to the ever-growing list of shows and movies millennials are demanding come back for another round.

So, what does Tim the Toolman Taylor think about these rumors? He's all in!

"We keep talking about it," Tim Allen — who played Tim Taylor — says in an interview with The Messenger.

The actor also spills that there is an idea floating around for what could be next for the show.

"It's funny, one of the conversations we've had recently is how weird it would be if Home Improvement would be about their kids' kids."

"Like if all of them had children, and then I'm a grandparent. Home Re-Improvement or something like that," he explains. "It's come up."

"I see Richard Karn a lot," he says of his co-star, who played Al Borland on the show, "And I talk to the boys — in trouble and out of trouble — and I'm there as one of their friends."

Home Improvement ran for eight seasons between 1991 and 1999. The show centered around a fictional TV repairman — who is quite accident prone — and his family.

Like many sitcoms in the '90s, the show was a healthy balance of lighthearted laughs and moral lessons. While fans wait for official confirmation of a reboot, all seasons of the '90s sitcom can be streamed on Hulu or Disney+.