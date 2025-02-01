Top 40 Country Songs for February 2025 [Power Rankings]

The Top 40 Country Songs for February 2025 include a bounty of Grammy nominees and fresh newcomers in search of a first hit.

Morgan Wallen and Jelly Roll have dominated most of the last year, and that's not changing this month. Shaboozey has been omnipresent as well, but in February, another of his songs cracks the Top 10.

As always, we've dropped links to listen to each song, making this list of country songs a fine hub for new music discovery. Sam Barber, Zach Top and Josh Ross are three newcomers we suggest checking out, but don't sleep on new songs by veterans like Cody Johnson, Blake Shelton and Carly Pearce.

As always, the February 2025 list of the Top 40 country songs is equal parts airplay, sales and streaming charts, plus fan ratings. Staff opinion breaks any ties.

New Country Songs for February 2025:

Sam Barber (Feat. Avery Anna), "Indigo" (5)

Shaboozey, “Good News” (10)

Ella Langley, “Weren’t for the Wind” (21)

Bubbling Under:

Muscadine Bloodline, "10-90"

Parmalee, "Cowgirl"

Meghan Patrick, "Golden Child"

TasteofCountry TasteofCountry loading...

Top 5 Country Songs of February 2025:

1. Morgan Wallen, "Smile" (+10) — After just two weeks, "Smile" hit No. 1 on this list of country music's top songs. — NO. 1 SALES AND STREAMING!

2. Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” (+5) — Nearly a year later, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" remains the No. 2 streaming and sales song.

3. Jelly Roll, "Liar" (+7) — "Liar" is on its way to becoming Jelly Roll's seventh country airplay No. 1 (Billboard).

4. Cody Johnson & Carrie Underwood, “I’m Gonna Love You” (+8) — "I'm Gonna Love You" climbed the charts quickly but quietly until this month. It's now among the top sales songs in the format.

5. Sam Barber (Feat. Avery Anna), "Indigo" — This beautiful duet is likely new to country fans who only get their new music from the radio, but if you're a streamer, you may be sick of it!

The Rest of This Month's Top 40:

6. Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph, “High Road” (-3)

7. Morgan Wallen, “Love Somebody” (-6)

8. Zach Top, “I Never Lie” (+8)

9. Lainey Wilson, “4X4XU” (-1)

10. Shaboozey, “Good News”

11. Megan Moroney, “Am I Okay?” (+2)

12. Blake Shelton, “Texas” (+11)

13. Post Malone (Feat. Luke Combs), “Guy for That” (-11)

14. Kane Brown, “Backseat Driver” (+8)

15. Jordan Davis, “I Ain’t Sayin’” (+6)

16. Drew Baldridge, “Tough People” (+18)

17. Chris Stapleton, “Think I’m In Love With You” (+1)

18. Old Dominion, “Coming Home” (+11)

19. Carly Pearce, “Truck on Fire” (+8)

20. LoCash, “Hometown Home” (+12)

21. Ella Langley, “Weren’t for the Wind”

22. Kelsea Ballerini & Noah Kahan, “Cowboys Cry Too” (+8)

23. Dylan Scott, “This Town’s Been Too Good To Us” (+2)

24. Bailey Zimmerman, “Holy Smokes” (+2)

25. John Morgan (Feat. Jason Aldean), “Friends Like That” (+8)

26. Kenny Chesney, “Just to Say We Did” (+11)

27. Cole Swindell, “Forever to Me” (+1)

28. Kelsey Hart, “Life With You” (+11)

29. Parker McCollum, “What Kinda Man”

30. Jackson Dean, “Heavens to Betsy” (+6)

31. Keith Urban, “Straight Line”

32. Scotty McCreery, “Fall of Summer” (+6)

33. Jon Pardi, “Friday Night Heartbreaker” (+7)

34. Nate Smith, “Fix What You Didn’t Break”

35. Ernest, “Would If I Could”

36. Jason Aldean, “Whiskey Drink” (-5)

37. Josh Ross, “Single Again”

38. Tyler Hubbard, “Park”

39. Corey Kent, “This Heart”

40. Sam Hunt, “Country House”