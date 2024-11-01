Jelly Roll begins November 2024 with the No. 1 album in America and the No. 1 country song on the radio. Is that enough to get him the top spot on Taste of Country's Top 40?

Yes. Yes it is.

Morgan Wallen gave a hard charge with a new song called "Love Somebody" that's No. 1 on sales and streaming charts, but we're giving the edge to the "I Am Not Okay" singer.

Post Malone, Koe Wetzel and Shaboozey round out the Top 5.

New songs from Zach Top, George Birge and Ella Langley also crack the top half of this monthly Top 40 list. The full list — plus how far each song rose or fell — can be found below.

As always, the November 2024 list of the Top 40 country songs is equal parts airplay, sales and streaming charts, plus fan ratings. Staff opinion breaks any ties.

New Country Songs for October 2024:

Morgan Wallen, “Love Somebody” (2)

Cody Johnson & Carrie Underwood, “I’m Gonna Love You” (7)

Zach Top, “I Never Lie” (20)

Bubbling Under:

Parker McCollum, "What Kinda Man"

Scotty McCreery, "Fall of Summer"

Sam Hunt, "Country House"

Top 5 Country Songs of October 2024:

1. Jelly Roll, “I Am Not Okay” (+1) — Jelly Roll begins November with the No. 1 album in all of music. His latest country single also just hit No. 1 on airplay charts.

2. Morgan Wallen, “Love Somebody” — Morgan Wallen had a huge debut. "Love Somebody" dropped as the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. — NO. 1 SALES AND STREAMING!

3. Post Malone (Feat. Blake Shelton), “Pour Me a Drink” (+17) — "Pour Me a Drink" has cooled slightly at country radio, but perhaps only because Post Malone's new duet with Luke Combs is coming on strong.

4. Koe Wetzel & Jesse Murph, “High Road” (+7) — If you're not familiar with "High Road," you will be soon. This duet from two artists new to mainstream country radio airplay is soaring up the charts.

5. Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” (-4) — After several months at No. 1 on this Top 40 list, Shaboozey slips a few spots to No. 5. It's still No. 2 sales and streaming.

The Rest of This Month's Top 40:

6. Morgan Wallen, “Lies Lies Lies” (-)

7. Cody Johnson & Carrie Underwood, “I’m Gonna Love You”

8. Lainey Wilson, “4x4xU” (+16)

9. Marshmello & Kane Brown, “Miles on It” (-5)

10. Ella Langley (Feat. Riley Green), “You Look Like You Love Me” (-5)

11. Post Malone (Feat. Luke Combs), “Guy for That” (-2)

12. Tucker Wetmore, “Wind Up Missin’ You” (+5)

13. Dasha, “Austin” (-5)

14. George Birge, “Cowboy Songs” (+13)

15. Chris Stapleton, “Think I’m in Love With You” (-)

16. Megan Moroney, “Am I Okay?” (+13)

17. Thomas Rhett, “Beautiful as You” (+5)

18. Parmalee, “Gonna Love You” (-4)

19. Zach Top, “Sounds Like the Radio” (-1)

20. Zach Top, “I Never Lie”

21. Riley Green, “Damn Good Day to Leave” (+5)

22. Dan + Shay, “Bigger Houses” (+6)

23. Keith Urban, “Messed Up as Me (-7)

24. Tim McGraw, “One Bad Habit” (+1)

25. Jordan Davis, “I Ain’t Sayin’” (+15)

26. Bailey Zimmerman, “Holy Smokes” (+8)

27. Chris Janson, “Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get” (+6)

28. Jason Aldean, “Whiskey Drink”

29. Dylan Scott, “This Town’s Been Too Good to Us”

30. Eric Church, “Darkest Hour (Helene Edit)”

31. Jackson Dean, “Heavens to Betsy”

32. Kelsey Hart, “Life With You”

33. Dylan Marlowe & Dylan Scott, “Boys Back Home” (-12)

34. Cole Swindell, “Forever to Me”

35. Old Dominion, “Coming Home”

36. Matt Stell, “Breakin’ in Boots” (+2)

37. LoCash, “Hometown Home”

38. Miranda Lambert, “Wranglers” (-7)

39. John Morgan (Feat. Jason Aldean), “Friends Like That” (-7)

40. Kenny Chesney, “Just to Say We Did” (-4)