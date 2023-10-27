Here Are The Top-Trending Halloween Costumes of 2023

The tradition of Halloween in America has many facets. Everything from the candy to the decorations to the costumes, it can get pretty creative and pretty spooky out there every Oct. 31.

One thing holds pretty constant over the decades: There are some pretty traditional Halloween costumes that continue to be popular each year, and then there are ones that pop up randomly, due to trends here in the United States.

Each year, Google activates its Frightgeist page for Halloween, tracking the top costumes people are searching for both locally and nationally. There's also a Costume Wizard feature that's supposed to help you pick the perfect costume.

Because of the huge Barbie resurgence due to the release of the Barbie movie, it might not be a surprise that Barbie is the No. 1 trending Halloween costume in 2023. Below is the list of the Top 10 most-searched-for Halloween costumes of 2023.

10. Bunny

9. Ninja

8. Cowboy

7. Dinosaur

6. Wednesday Addams

5. Fairy

4. Witch

3. Spider-Man

2. Princess

1. Barbie

The top-trending couples costumes of 2023 are somewhat traditional, in a sense, with a few that have crept in there due to popular current movies.

Oddly enough, a Hugh Hefner and the Playboy Bunny costume takes the top slot for couples this Halloween season, even though he died in 2017. These are the top-trending couples costumes for 2023, according to Google:

5. Mario and Peach

4. Popeye and Olive Oil

3. Jay and Silent Bob

2. Jessie and Woody from Toy Story

1. Hugh Hefner and Playboy Bunny costume

Halloween 2023 falls on a Tuesday night, which is a school night. Experts say to expect to see more of an earlier rush of trick-or-treaters for that reason.

