Betty White's legions of fans opened their hearts on what would have been the late actor's 100th birthday on Monday (Jan. 17), taking part in the Betty White Challenge. To honor her life and further her mission as an advocate for animals, fans donated at least five dollars to their favorite local animal shelter.

Trisha Yearwood joined in, and she took things to a new level, raising thousands of dollars for her charity, Dottie's Yard Fund. In fact, when the website went live, Yearwood raised more than $24,000 in just 15 minutes.

"Seriously, thank you for being a friend and doing the #BettyWhiteChallenge with me," Yearwood tweeted afterward. She later updated fans when they surpassed their original goal of $30,000. According to People, the fund had grown to more than $38,000 on Tuesday (Jan. 18). Yearwood and the host site, Talk Shop Live, also each pledged to match up to $10,000.

White was a champion for animal rights throughout her life, and she spent five decades working with the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association.

"Everybody loves Betty White. I've been reading about the influx of donations to pet charities and shelters across the nation since Betty's passing, and I think she is up there smiling so big that this is how the world is showing her how much we love her," Yearwood tells People.

Dottie's Yard is an organization the "Walkaway Joe" singer started in 2021 in honor of her late dog, Dottie. She and her husband, Garth Brooks, took in 2-year-old Dottie after she showed up on the side of the road near their house in 2004. Named "Dottie" for the white spots on her brown coat, she lived to the age of 14 and died in 2016.

"Dottie’s Yard was created to honor one of the best dogs I’ve ever had the privilege of knowing. Now, Dottie’s legacy will live on and she will continue to help dogs and cats all over the country," Yearwood writes on the foundation's website.