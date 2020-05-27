As Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and wife Hayley prep for the arrival of their third child, they are already thinking about what the future holds for their growing family. One thing that future might not hold is more kids.

In a recent interview with People, the couple say they are "ready to be finished" once their new baby — a second son — arrives. They announced they were expecting their third child in March, then revealed it's a boy soon after.

"In a weird way, I think we're looking forward to the challenge," Hubbard tells the magazine. "The whole experience of having a child is like none other. It's a rush of emotion and love that can hardly be explained."

"We're looking forward to experiencing that again and then just knowing we're going to be finished," he adds. "This is our family, and let's grow together."

The family is enjoying more together time than ever as they continue to quarantine at their home in Nashville amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But it has also been challenging, the country star admits.

"They definitely keep us busy and are nonstop entertainment for us," Hubbard says of his two children, 2-year-old daughter Olivia and 9-month-old son Luca. "At times we would enjoy a little bit of alone time, but for the most part we are having a lot of fun. It's an experience that we would have never had — being at home with the family this long — so we're really just trying to make the most of it."

Florida Georgia Line are making the most of quarantine musically, too — Hubbard and his FGL bandmate Brian Kelley released a brand new EP, 6-Pack, on May 22. The release includes their new song "Second Guessing," which premiered on Songland.