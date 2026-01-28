When you hit “purchase” on an Amazon order, you probably don’t think much about the UPS workers who help get that package to your door — but there will soon be 30,000 fewer of them, which could potentially lead to slower delivery times.

According to CNBC, UPS is scaling back its partnership with Amazon and, as a result, will eliminate 30,000 jobs tied to maintaining that relationship.

But wait...there's more.

UPS also announced plans to close 24 buildings in the first half of 2026, with additional closures possible later in the year. In 2025 alone, the company shut down 93 facilities.

United Parcel Service has also hinted that it will “further deploy automation” — a concerning statement for a company that is already laying off 30,000 workers.

UPS previously cut nearly 50,000 jobs in 2025, making this latest 30,000-person workforce reduction seem almost like a drop in the bucket compared to last year’s moves.

How Much Money Will UPS Save By Ending Amazon Partnership?

UPS says it expects to save an estimated $3 billion by ramping down its partnership with Amazon. While that figure may pale in comparison to the personal fortunes of tech billionaires, it could help UPS stabilize operations and realign its business model moving forward.

When Will UPS Layoff 30,000 Employees?

According to VisaVerge, UPS has not announced a specific date for when the 30,000 job cuts will take effect across the company.

Instead, the announcement indicates that the reductions will happen gradually throughout 2026, primarily through attrition, along with a voluntary separation (buyout) program for full-time drivers.

