Wendy’s + Cheez-It Have Teamed Up for Unhinged New Snack

The executives at Wendy's and Cheez-It have gotten together and decided to drop a new version of Cheez-Its that is off the rails and sure to make some noise when it's released.

In the coming summer months, Wendy's will introduce Americans to the new Baconator Cheez-It. It's the usual Cheez-It that we all know and love, mixed with the essence of the popular Wendy's burger, the Baconator.

Parade reports that the unlikely collaboration has surprised everyone and taken the fast-food and snacking world by storm.

That is evident in food blogger Markie Devoe's Instagram post in which he details the release.

Devoe is usually correct in the release dates of what he posts, and he says that it should be on shelves this August.

There are already people online talking about heading to Wendy's for a Baconator, bringing it home, and adding Baconator Cheez-Its to it for that extra crunch and explosion in your mouth.

One fan comments, "What a time to be alive!"

Another fan has an idea that he wonders why it wasn't adopted.

"Wendys should done a cheez it bun to celebrate that." (Thanks, buddy!)

Cheez-It is not shy when it comes to wacky variations on their staple cracker. There are more than 25 different flavors and flavor combinations, but there are none as bold and mainstream visible as the upcoming collaboration with Wendy's.

In the coming months, while we wait for this collaboration to drop, you do have some options to prepare yourself.

You can cook some bacon and then wrap it around a stack of Cheez-Its, or maybe go to Wendy's and get a Baconator and then add regular Cheez-Its to it.

Whatever you decide, just be prepared for this unhinged snack collaboration to hit store shelves in August.