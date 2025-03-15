‘1923’: Who Is Jerome Flynn? Banner Creighton Actor Known for One Epic Role

Even if you know 1923 actor Jerome Flynn's most famous role, you probably don't know his most famous song.

On Yellowstone prequel 1923, Flynn plays the dangerous and conflicted Banner Creighton. He's become the right-hand man to Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dalton), and together they pose a very serious threat to Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) and the Yellowstone ranch.

Flynn is used to being in the middle of conflict.

Season 2 of 1923 continues to stream on Paramount+, with new episodes every Sunday.

At the end of Season 1, Flynn's character was released from jail after being charged with murder and attempted murder of the Dutton men.

During Season 2, he's continued to support Whitfield in any way possible. At this point that's been passive support, but his family has benefited from the work handsomely.

Who Is Jerome Flynn?

Actor Jerome Flynn comes from a family of actors, including father Eric Flynn, brother Daniel Flynn and half-brother Johnny Flynn. TV Guide shares that he was born in Bromley, Kent, England, and studied at the Central School of Speech and Drama.

Get our free mobile app

It appears he's never been married, and no information is available about if he has kids or not. He's a longtime vegetarian who has worked on screen and off screen as a producer, director and voiceover actor.

Jerome Flynn TV and Film Roles:

Jerome Flynn is a British actor with a fascinating career. He's 62 years old and has been working on TV, film and on stages for 40 years. Prior to 2011, his most well-known roles were for an ITV series called Soldier Soldier and a BBC mystery called Ripper Street.

He semi-retired until he was brought back with emphasis as Bronn in HBO's Game of Thrones. This is how most 1923 fans recognize him. For nine years he was one of the epic drama's biggest stars. The show finished its final season in 2019.

In Britain, Flynn is also known as one-half of the musical duo Robson & Jerome. In the mid-to-late '90s they enjoyed three No. 1 hits, including a cover of "Unchained Melody" that would become the best-selling single of 1995.

Robson Green and Jerome Flynn recorded two albums, the last being Take Two, released in 1996.

In 2022, Flynn debuted as Banner Creighton, a Scottish sheep farmer on Taylor Sheridan's 1923. He survived a hanging and began to seek revenge on Jacob Dutton. His character led a devastating attack in Season 1, Ep. 3, and the plot since has pitted his character against the Dutton men.

'1923': Who Is Jerome Flynn, AKA Banner Creighton? British actor Jerome Flynn plays the dangerous and conflicted Banner Creighton on 1923 . Fans of the show immediately recognized him from his most famous role, as Bronn on HBO's Game of Thrones. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes