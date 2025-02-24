Willie Robertson Has Thoughts on the Yankees’ Hair Policy Change

The New York Yankees recently changed their facial hair policy, and the news was personal for Duck Dynasty’s Willie Robertson.

Historically, the MLB team has been known for their clean-shaven facial hair policy. However, per the MLB official site, that now has all changed. Any player or team member will be allowed to sport a “well-groomed beard” going forward.

Wondering why this would hit home for Willie Robertson? Yankees general manager Brian Cashman made a pointed comment towards the reality television members.

Gerrit Cole, pitcher for the Yankees, relayed what Cashman had noted to the team.

"The only information we were offered from Cash was that we’re not trying to look like Duck Dynasty," Cole said. "No diss against Duck Dynasty – you're grinding in the woods all the time, you don’t really have another option.”

You betcha Robertson heard the news -- and comically enough, he wasn’t going to let it go unnoticed.

“So let me get this straight… The Yankees waited 50 years to allow beards, but their only rule is: Don’t look like us,” he writes. “Hey, I’ve heard that before. Did y’all consult my wife or something?”

It’s all in good fun, Robertson displaying the FOX Sports headline, then a photo of full beard Willie with his dad, Phil.

“Now, while I agree not everyone can pull off this look, two things we know about growing up down here are beards and dynasties,” he continues. “If you’re gonna grow ‘em, you gotta go all in.”

Read More: The Duck Dynasty Revival: Where is Phil Robertson?

In a way, this post is a sigh of relief for the Duck Dynasty fans.

It’s a been a hard year for the entire family. News of Phil Robertson’s health decline only continues to increase. So it’s good to know Willie is in a place where he can still laugh a little.