It was toward the end of the insane summer of 2020 when Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson decided to make a change…with his hair.

“I have to say I did not recognize him when he walked in with the haircut,” Robertson’s wife, Korie Robertson, says with a laugh in an interview with Taste of Country about her husband’s new hairdo. “I literally walked right past him.”

Robertson has long been known as the burly guy with long hair and the long beard on Duck Dynasty. But as he and wife Korie embark on a new chapter of their lives via their new Facebook Watch show, At Home With the Robertsons, Robertson says that the makeover just seemed like it was inevitable.

“It was probably the combination of COVID-19 and the quarantine and a really hot summer,” says Robertson with a laugh. He admits that he is loving the fact he is not as easily recognized anymore when he’s out in public.

“There was no real plan for it. In a way, I see it as a symbol of life changing. I also see it as a moving on and moving away from Duck Dynasty and where that was.”

The new show portrays the much-loved family in an entirely new light, as they tackle a series of difficult topics via heart-to-heart conversations with some of today's most intriguing figures.

“The most attractive thing about the show to us is that maybe, it will make a difference in the world and shine the light on some hard topics,” Robertson explains of the show, which will feature guests including Tim Tebow and The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown. “Having the chance to invite people in our home is just real disarming to everyone involved. It’s not like social media where people are yelling and screaming at each other. I mean, there is a lot of anger in the world. But if we just sit down and talk together, there is a chance we can all make the world a better place.”

“We are all the same,” adds Korie. “We all want the same things. We want love and we want our family to be safe and healthy and we all want a connection with others. It can be very easy to forget that we are all human sometimes.”

Of course, the show also has more than its share of light moments, some of which can be seen in Taste of Country’s exclusive premiere from an upcoming episode in which Korie and daughter Sadie Robertson enroll their husbands in a homegrown beauty pageant, Robertsons-style.

Willie Robertson himself might even have a chance in a beauty pageant sometime soon, thanks to his new look.

“I love it that everyone else is finally getting to appreciate his cuteness,” Korie says with another laugh.

New episodes of At Home With the Robertsons drop every Monday and Thursday at 9AM PT/12PM ET via Facebook Watch.

