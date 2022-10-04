Wynonna Judd: Loretta Lynn Was ‘Like an Aunt to Me’

Loretta Lynn was more than just a contemporary to Wynonna Judd. The Judds singer shared several stories and more than a few meaningful words on social media after hearing that a woman she considered an aunt had died.

Judd’s story with Lynn begins when she was 15 years old and living in a Las Vegas hotel.

"I would go down to one of the casino show rooms to watch her show every night," Judd writes. “I was mesmerized from the first time I saw her walk out onstage in her ball gown.”

The two Kentucky natives met again several years later, and the younger star recalls attending the CMA Awards for the first time and having the former Entertainer of the Year come to greet her. It was a relationship that lasted until Lynn’s death at age 90 on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.

“Some of my fondest memories,” Judd writes, “come from her telling me all about her life in Butcher Holler … It’s really hard for me to comprehend life without her. I will miss our chats on the phone, the sound of her voice telling me she loves me, and hearing her beautiful laughter.”

The post ends with Judd emphasizing Lynn’s importance to music and sharing her nickname for her fellow Hall of Famer. “Rest In Peace my beloved 'Retty,'" she writes. “I will always love you.”

Lynn's death marks the second death of an all-time great woman in country music in 2022 — Naomi Judd died by suicide on April 30. Wynonna Judd will resume the Judds Final Tour this weekend.