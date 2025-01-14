The late Naomi Judd would have turned 78 years old on Saturday (Jan. 11), and her daughter and The Judds duo partner Wynonna Judd was remembering Naomi on this bittersweet occasion.

On Instagram, Judd shared a photo of a page from Naomi's Home Companion, a collection of her mother's favorite recipes. Naomi released this cookbook in 1997.

The recipe Judd selected was Naomi's Chicken Continental, a simple and comforting chicken and rice dish.

"Making one of our favorite recipes for supper tonight," she writes in the caption of her post. "Missing her today."

Naomi's Home Companion is more than just a cookbook: The elder Judd also filled its pages with inspirational messages and memories from her experience of raising her daughters, also including actor Ashley Judd.

Its recipes draw from "simple dishes from when she was a single mother," according to a description of the book on Amazon, and include selections such as "Shell Macaroni, Mexican Cornbread, Tuna Salad, the first meal she prepared for her future husband and family meals of today."

Naomi Judd died in 2022 at the age of 76.

She died by suicide, according to interviews given by her two daughters, with Ashley Judd at the forefront of being the public spokesperson regarding Naomi's death.

Throughout her life, Naomi was transparent about her struggles with treatment-resistant depression and suicidal ideation.

In addition to her daughters, Naomi was survived by her husband, Larry Strickland.