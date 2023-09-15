It's been five years since Season 1 of Yellowstone premiered. Do you recall how viewers first met Rip Wheeler?

On Sunday (Sept. 17), new fans of the Taylor Sheridan drama will live that scene for the first time when Season 1 of Yellowstone premieres on CBS. The network premiere of this Paramount Network show is full of potential — think how large the audience could be — and risk. By "risk," we mean Beth Dutton.

Ep. 1 of Season 1 of Yellowstone starts at 8:30PM ET or after 60 Minutes.

The show follows the Dutton family's fight to save their land and way of life.

Season 5 of the show is on hold indefinitely due to Hollywood writers and actors strikes.

Pictures shared by Paramount introduce many of the main characters for Season 1, including John Dutton and his kids Lee, Jamie, Beth and Kayce. The photos don't spoil anything, although fans who've watched this episode before may see the picture of Rip and gasp. Here's another hint to answer the question posed at the top: Actor Cole Hauser's first appearance involves Jimmy.

As was the case through Seasons 4 and 5 of Yellowstone and the entirety of 1883 and 1923, Taste of Country will lead coverage of Yellowstone with episode recaps and previews and a full breakdown via recap videos and the Dutton Rules podcast.

Click play on the above video to learn the latest about where Season 5 stands and why Kevin Costner says he won't be a part of it.

PICTURES: Look Inside 'Yellowstone' Season 1, Episode 1: 'Daybreak' Yellowstone Season 1 makes its debut on CBS on Sept. 17, bringing the saga of the Dutton family to a whole new audience. Take a look at some highlights from the series' debut episode in the pictures below.