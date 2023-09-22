‘Yellowstone’ Episodes 2 + 3 Preview: Who’s Going to Jail? [Pictures]
Episode 2 of Yellowstone is about cleanup, while Episode 3 of Season 1 is about payback. A main character ends up in jail, and it's not who you're thinking.
It's not who you're thinking, unless you're re-watching Yellowstone. You won't find any spoilers in this preview, unless you've not watched the series premiere. Scroll down to see photos and a few more points about the back-to-back eps coming on Sunday (Sept. 24).
- Ep. 2 and Ep. 3 of Season 1 of Yellowstone starts at 8PM ET, or after 60 Minutes.
- Ep. 1 ended with tragedy and the death of a major character.
- Season 5 of the show is on hold indefinitely due to Hollywood writer and actor strikes.
Ep. 2 is called "Kill the Messenger" and it zooms in on the mess made during a battle between the Dutton family and Livestock Association, and the Broken Rock Reservation. A medical examiner's report leaves John Dutton and company vulnerable, so the family takes drastic measures to try to keep everyone out of jail.
Ep. 3 is "No Good Horses" and it's a Kayce Dutton-centric episode. He's making a major career decision, but finds himself at the center of another bloody mess. Meanwhile, a Dutton is gunning for a job in politics and the tension between Jamie and Beth reaches a boiling point.
Both episodes feature two deaths, all violent. The original airing of Ep. 3 also featured nudity, but CBS is likely to crop or cut out Beth Dutton's behind and bare breasts during a scene that finds her grieving the anniversary of her mother's death.
Look for full recaps on Sunday night and Monday and a new episode of the Dutton Rules podcast by 4PM on Monday (Sept. 25).