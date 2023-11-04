New Yellowstone fans watching Season 2 for the first time could have predicted this. Rip Wheeler and Kayce Dutton throw down in a massive, winner-take-all kind of way during Ep. 2.

During Ep. 3, fans are introduced to the greatest Yellowstone villains of them all. The Beck Brothers make Dan Jenkins' acquaintance first, but they're coming after the Duttons next.

No spoilers here, just pictures from the set of Yellowstone ahead of the re-airing on CBS this weekend.

Yellowstone, Season 2 Ep. 2+3 Preview:

Season 2, Ep. 2 "New Beginnings" is heavy on bunkhouse drama. John Dutton's decision to bring son Kayce back onto the ranch in a leadership position means the current leader (Rip) needs to move down a bunk (literally). The muscleman is already ornery because Walker won't do what he's told.

We won't mention John Dutton's fate after the Ep. 1 cliffhanger other than to say he plays a major role in beginning a slow reconciliation for Kayce and Monica. She's found a new job, but hardly seems pleased about it. Her overall mood is a topic discussed during last week's episode of the Dutton Rules podcast.

As for Yellowstone Season 2, Ep. 3? There's not much we can say without spoiling Ep. 2, but look for the course of Jamie's life to change, and expect a new form of evil to materialize. Oh, we also meet Dutton family chef Gator for the first time.

attachment-Walker Yellowstone Emerson Miller for Paramount Network loading...

When Is Yellowstone Season 2, Episode 2+3 on TV?

Yellowstone Season 2, Episode 2 — "New Beginnings" — and Episode 3 — "The Reek of Desperation" — will air Sunday on CBS after 60 Minutes (8PM ET). The full second season is promised for network television this fall.

This week, fans learned that the final installment of Yellowstone will air in November 2024.