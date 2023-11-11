John Dutton meets his most dangerous enemy during Season 2, Ep. 4 of Yellowstone.

Season 1 and 2 of Yellowstone are airing on CBS because the SAG strike created a programming void for the network.

The show is on hiatus, but the promised second half of Season 5 is set to air late in 2024.

Kevin Costner's role on the show moving forward is not known, but most expect him to be written off soon after he and producers failed to reach a contract agreement for Season 5, Part B.

Viewers were introduced to the Beck Brothers during Ep. 3, but their full plot begins to become known during this new 60-minute ep. No spoilers here, but pay close attention to everything Malcolm and Teal Beck say and do.

The Beck Brothers were part of last week's conversation on the Dutton Rules podcast. They figure to be a major part of the discourse next week as well.

Of course, that's not the only drama this week. Jamie's path forward after dropping out of the race for Attorney General becomes murkier as tensions between him and Beth tighten. The agreement between Dan Jenkins and Thomas Rainwater is prominently featured this week, but you still may not be able to decide which of these men is worth trusting.

When Is Yellowstone Season 2, Episode 4 on TV?

Yellowstone Season 2, Episode 4 — "Only Devils Left" will air Sunday (Nov. 12) on CBS after 60 Minutes (approximately 8PM ET). The full second season is promised for network television this fall.

On Nov. 2, fans learned that the final installment of Yellowstone will air in November 2024.

