Yellowstone Season 2, Ep. 7 contains what's possibly the most gruesome scene ever. The Beck Brothers amplify their disagreement with the Duttons.

That's putting it mildly.

No spoilers here, just pictures from two tense episodes of the show on CBS. You'll come away talking about the end of both episodes, but try to remember the sweet love stories that unfold before the knives come out. That contrast is what this show does so well.

Episode 7 begins with Jamie reeling after what happened to close Ep. 6. Beth is — predictably — no help. In fact, she makes a stunning suggestion that pushes her older brother even further down a hell hole.

After that — and one pretty hot sex scene — the bad men come for the Dutton family. Few moments from the series require a viewer discretion stamp quite like the 12-minute sequence that ends Ep. 7. Ep. 8 is by comparison, tame but still quite tense.

The Dutton Rules podcast team will break down both episodes on Monday (Nov. 27).

When Is Yellowstone Season 2, Episode 7 and 8 on TV?

Yellowstone Season 2, Episode 7 — "Resurrection Day" — and Ep. 8 — "Behind Us Only Grey" — will air Sunday (Nov. 26) on CBS after 60 Minutes (approximately 8PM ET). The full second season is promised for network television in Fall 2023.

On Nov. 2, fans learned that the final installment of Yellowstone will air in November 2024.