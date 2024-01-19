Fans of Yellowstone prequels 1923 and 1883 may love Taylor Sheridan's next project. The shows' creator is set to re-enter a world that captivated fans of both shows.

In some sense, he never left that world.

Sheridan's Bosque Ranch production company landed the rights to a book called Empire of the Summer Moon: Quanah Parker and the Rise and Fall of the Comanches, the Most Powerful Indian Tribe in American History.

Author S.C. Gwynne praised the partnership, saying he was thrilled that Sheridan is at the helm

Deadline first broke this news on Friday (Jan. 19).

Details about what's to come and when are scarce; in fact, it's not even clear if Sheridan will be producing a series similar to those he's produced for Paramount+ or a film.

Who Was Chief Quanah Parker?

Chief Quanah Parker led the Comanche tribe during a four-decade fight against white settlers in the West. This included French settlers looking to expand west, but also Spanish settlers moving north from Mexico. The famous Texas Rangers depicted in Lawmen: Bass Reeves were created during this time.

The fight between white settlers and Native Americans was a central component to 1883 and 1923. Often the battles were merciless, but Sheridan's projects have always been careful not to villainize tribes. In fact, viewers come away with a nuanced understanding of this battle between cultures that's rare in American film and television.

The Texan's tie to this project is personal as he now owns the Four Sixes Ranch (6666 Ranch), where many relics once belonging Chief Quanah were kept for decades. Quanah actually recommended the site of the Four Sixes to founder Burk Burnett. They were friends.

Yellowstone + 1923 Update:

Two Hollywood strikes stopped production on all Sheridan projects (including Tulsa King and Mayor of Kingstown), but since November, plans have started to emerge for several shows.

Yellowstone Season 5 will resume production in the Spring, with new episodes beginning in November. This will be the final installment of the Dutton family original.

A timeline for 1923 is less clear, but recently actor Brandon Sklenar revealed work on Season 2 would begin soon. This is expected to be the final season for this show as well.

Mayor of Kingstown has also resumed production, with Season 3 set to begin in 2024. Two new Yellowstone spinoffs have also been announced to begin after Season 5 of Yellowstone.