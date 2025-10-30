Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan has struck a new deal with NBC, and the potential profit for him is staggering.

What Is Taylor Sheridan's New Deal With NBC?

According to Deadline, Sheridan has reached a deal with NBCUniversal that covers all of his upcoming projects in both television and film.

His movie deal with NBCUniversal begins in 2026 and runs for eight years.

Sheridan's TV deal with NBCUniversal begins at the end of 2028.

NBCUniversal and its streaming service, Peacock, will get first-look rights to all of Sheridan's upcoming projects.

How Much Money Is Taylor Sheridan's New Deal With NBC Worth?

Deadline reports that Sheridan's new deal could net him as much as $1 billion, but it's not guaranteed.

Sheridan is reportedly planning to create 20 new shows as part of his new deal.

If he does so, then the creator, executive producer and writer fees, in addition to his participation in back-end profits, could reach the $1 billion mark.

Why Is Taylor Sheridan Leaving Paramount?

Paramount is where Taylor Sheridan made his career, beginning with the runaway success of Yellowstone. He's followed that up with a slate of hit shows that include Tulsa King, 1883, 1923, Landman, Lioness and more, becoming one of the most prominent showrunners in Hollywood in the process.

However, Deadline writes that Sheridan has felt less appreciated at Paramount since the new studio head, David Ellison, took over.

He's reportedly been frustrated that executives have been taking a more active role in his work, sending him notes on scripts, rejecting one proposed project entirely and threatening to cancel Lioness unless he agreed to a more limited budget.

His frustration led him to entertain other offers, with NBCUniversal reportedly winning because of how actively they pursued the deal, as well as the extraordinary financial offer they made.

What Does Taylor Sheridan's New Deal Man for His Existing Shows?

Sheridan's existing slate of shows at Paramount do not appear to be part of his new deal, which will cover his upcoming work.

Ongoing hits including Landman, Mayor of Kingstown and Tulsa King could conceivably continue with another showrunner after Sheridan departs, along with upcoming shows that are already in production, which include a Yellowstone spinoff titled The Madison.

How Much Money Is Taylor Sheridan Worth?

Sheridan's exact net worth is not public information, but various sources place it between $70 million and $100 million.

However, his current deal with Paramount is reportedly worth $250 million, and the writer-director-producer also has his hand in a number of merchandise ventures, so those estimates may be low.

