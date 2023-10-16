Longtime fans of Yellowstone may remember that Beth Dutton and her mother had a bad relationship, but their origin story snaps much about her character into place.

The Christmas Day flashback scene from Season 1, Episode 7 also opens up some serious questions about Dutton family parenting and the passing of traditions from one generation to another without scrutiny. That's just one topic from this week's episode of the Dutton Rules podcast.

Taste of Country's Adison Haager and Billy Dukes open this episode talking about the trailer for Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Taylor Sheridan's new Yellowstone prequel. Then it's a deep dive into Ep. 7 ("A Monster Among Us") and Ep. 8 ("The Unraveling, Pt. 1"). Rip's grizzly discovery, Jamie's love affair, Monica's drama and Tate's dinosaur are also discussed.

What Did Beth Dutton's Mom Do to Her on Yellowstone?

During Ep. 7, Beth remembers Christmas Day 1996, the day she got her period for the first time. Realizing what's happened, her mom (Evelyn Dutton) is at first kind and compassionate. Then, she tells her that men will now think she's weak.

Much like her mother did to her, Mama Dutton promises to be very hard on Beth so that she never starts to believe she's weak. It's a switch-flip kind of moment the explains the Dutton daughter's tough exterior.

Sadly, her mom died just a few months later, so Beth never got the bookend lesson about compassion and kindness.

Listen to Dutton Rules: A Yellowstone + 1923 Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you podcast. It's also now available on YouTube.

