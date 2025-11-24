Zach Bryan Returns to Touring, Plans Massive International 2026 Tour
Zach Bryan is headed out on tour in 2026.
After taking 2025 off from a full headlining tour, Zach Bryan is gearing up for a massive return. The singer just announced his 2026 With Heaven On Tour — a global run that will take him through U.S. stadiums and overseas stops.
Several cities will get back-to-back shows, including London, Cork (Ireland), San Diego, Denver and more, giving fans multiple chances to see Bryan live.
He’s not going alone, either. The lineup of rotating openers is packed with big names across genres, from Kings of Leon and Alabama Shakes to Gregory Alan Isakov and Dijon.
Bryan broke the news on social media, saying he’s hitting the road in 2026 “due to popular demand and some life changes as of late.”
When Do Tickets Go On Sale For Zach Bryan's With 2026 Heaven On Tour?
Bryan included a link for fans to sign up for the presale for the tour now.
Per a press release, that presale will begin on Dec. 3, and general onsale starts on Dec. 5.
Did Zach Bryan Stop Touring in 2025?
Bryan announced plans to "quit touring" at the end of 2024 in order to focus on his personal life and on working toward his master's degree.
Read More: Did Zach Bryan Really Quit Touring in 2025?
Though he took the year off from a full headlining tour, Bryan did perform several large — and in some instances, record-breaking — one-off shows throughout the year.
Zach Bryan 2026 With Heaven On Tour Dates
March 7 — St. Louis, Mo. — The Dome at America’s Center
March 14 — Tampa, Fla. — Raymond James Stadium
March 21 — San Antonio, Texas — The Alamodome
March 28 — Baton Rouge, La. — Tiger Stadium
April 11 — Louisville, Ky. — L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
April 18 — Charlotte, N.C. — Bank of America Stadium
April 25 — Lincoln, Neb. — Memorial Stadium
May 2 — Starkville, Miss. — Davis Wade Stadium
May 9 — Cleveland, Ohio — Huntington Bank Field
May 27 — San Sebastián, Spain — Donostia Arena
May 31 — Berlin, Germany — Waldbühne
June 3 — Oslo, Norway — Unity Arena
June 6 — Copenhagen, Denmark — Parken
June 9 — Eindhoven, Netherlands — Philips Stadion
June 12 — Liverpool, UK — Anfield Stadium
June 14 — Edinburgh, UK — Scottish Gas Murrayfield
June 16 — London, UK — Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 17 — London, UK — Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 20 — Cork, Ireland — Páirc Uí Chaoimh
June 21 — Cork, Ireland — Páirc Uí Chaoimh
June 23 — Belfast, Northern Ireland — Boucher Playing Fields
June 24 — Belfast, Northern Ireland — Boucher Playing Fields
July 31 — San Diego, Calif. — Snapdragon Stadium
Aug. 1 — San Diego, Calif. — Snapdragon Stadium
Aug. 7 — Salt Lake City, Utah — Rice-Eccles Stadium
Aug. 13 — Denver, Colo. — Empower Field at Mile High
Aug. 14 — Denver, Colo. — Empower Field at Mile High
Aug. 22 — Arlington, Texas — AT&T Stadium
Sept. 5 — Glendale, Ariz. — State Farm Stadium
Sept. 18 — Dover, Del. — The Woodlands
Sept. 19 — Dover, Del. — The Woodlands
Oct. 2 — Foxborough, Mass. — Gillette Stadium
Oct. 3 — Foxborough, Mass. — Gillette Stadium
Oct. 10 — Auburn, Ala. — Jordan-Hare Stadium
14 Country Stars Who've Quit Touring + 4 Tried But Couldn't
Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes