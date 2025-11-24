Zach Bryan is headed out on tour in 2026.

After taking 2025 off from a full headlining tour, Zach Bryan is gearing up for a massive return. The singer just announced his 2026 With Heaven On Tour — a global run that will take him through U.S. stadiums and overseas stops.

Several cities will get back-to-back shows, including London, Cork (Ireland), San Diego, Denver and more, giving fans multiple chances to see Bryan live.

He’s not going alone, either. The lineup of rotating openers is packed with big names across genres, from Kings of Leon and Alabama Shakes to Gregory Alan Isakov and Dijon.

Bryan broke the news on social media, saying he’s hitting the road in 2026 “due to popular demand and some life changes as of late.”

When Do Tickets Go On Sale For Zach Bryan's With 2026 Heaven On Tour?

Bryan included a link for fans to sign up for the presale for the tour now.

Per a press release, that presale will begin on Dec. 3, and general onsale starts on Dec. 5.

Did Zach Bryan Stop Touring in 2025?

Bryan announced plans to "quit touring" at the end of 2024 in order to focus on his personal life and on working toward his master's degree.

Read More: Did Zach Bryan Really Quit Touring in 2025?

Though he took the year off from a full headlining tour, Bryan did perform several large — and in some instances, record-breaking — one-off shows throughout the year.

Zach Bryan 2026 With Heaven On Tour Dates

March 7 — St. Louis, Mo. — The Dome at America’s Center

March 14 — Tampa, Fla. — Raymond James Stadium

March 21 — San Antonio, Texas — The Alamodome

March 28 — Baton Rouge, La. — Tiger Stadium

April 11 — Louisville, Ky. — L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

April 18 — Charlotte, N.C. — Bank of America Stadium

April 25 — Lincoln, Neb. — Memorial Stadium

May 2 — Starkville, Miss. — Davis Wade Stadium

May 9 — Cleveland, Ohio — Huntington Bank Field

May 27 — San Sebastián, Spain — Donostia Arena

May 31 — Berlin, Germany — Waldbühne

June 3 — Oslo, Norway — Unity Arena

June 6 — Copenhagen, Denmark — Parken

June 9 — Eindhoven, Netherlands — Philips Stadion

June 12 — Liverpool, UK — Anfield Stadium

June 14 — Edinburgh, UK — Scottish Gas Murrayfield

June 16 — London, UK — Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 17 — London, UK — Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 20 — Cork, Ireland — Páirc Uí Chaoimh

June 21 — Cork, Ireland — Páirc Uí Chaoimh

June 23 — Belfast, Northern Ireland — Boucher Playing Fields

June 24 — Belfast, Northern Ireland — Boucher Playing Fields

July 31 — San Diego, Calif. — Snapdragon Stadium

Aug. 1 — San Diego, Calif. — Snapdragon Stadium

Aug. 7 — Salt Lake City, Utah — Rice-Eccles Stadium

Aug. 13 — Denver, Colo. — Empower Field at Mile High

Aug. 14 — Denver, Colo. — Empower Field at Mile High

Aug. 22 — Arlington, Texas — AT&T Stadium

Sept. 5 — Glendale, Ariz. — State Farm Stadium

Sept. 18 — Dover, Del. — The Woodlands

Sept. 19 — Dover, Del. — The Woodlands

Oct. 2 — Foxborough, Mass. — Gillette Stadium

Oct. 3 — Foxborough, Mass. — Gillette Stadium

Oct. 10 — Auburn, Ala. — Jordan-Hare Stadium