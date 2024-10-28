Zach Bryan’s Ex Deb Has Something to Say About His Recent Breakup

Zach Bryan's ex-girlfriend Deb Peifer, whom he dated from 2022 to 2023, is reminding fans to be respectful after his more recent split from podcaster and Internet personality Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia.

Peifer was dating Bryan when many of his fans got to know him. Though he's been putting out music since the mid-2010s, it was in May 2022 that he released his American Heartbreak album, which included his biggest hit to date, "Something in the Orange."

During their relationship, his listeners got attached to Peifer, and she continues to have a fanbase in her own right on social media.

In the wake of Bryan's highly-publicized breakup with Chickenfry, several of those followers have left comments on her social media suggesting that she might be enjoying watching him going through heartache.

"I just love how everything came full circle for you in the best way possible," one fan wrote on a TikTok video Peifer shared post-breakup.

"I know u are laughing so hard rn," another added.

Over the weekend, Peifer addressed those comments with a video message that made it clear she takes no joy in watching others, especially other women, go through hard times.

"I just wanna be clear on the fact that I don't find any gratification in other people hurting. Specifically other women hurting," she says.

"I feel like I've seen some comments on my personal social media pages alluding to the fact that I do, and I don't. So. I just wanted to make sure that was clear," Peifer continues. "I think that emotions are so nuanced and so complicated, but it doesn't ... I don't feel better because other people are hurting."

"I don't think you should either, but that's your journey," she concludes, before breaking into a laugh.

Bryan announced his split from Chickenfry in an Instagram Stories slide last Tuesday (Oct. 22), saying that he has "had an incredibly hard year personally" and indicating that he ended the relationship because he "thought it would be beneficial for both of us to go our different ways."

Read More: Zach Bryan's Girlfriend Brianna Chickenfry Feels 'Discarded'

Chickenfry has also since put out a video message about the breakup, saying that she was "blindsided" by Bryan's announcement and that she was hoping for a few more days to grieve her relationship privately.

"How can you give every once of yourself to someone and then like, be discarded of in a few days? It's really, really heartbreaking," she said in that emotional post, which was filmed as she sat on a bathroom floor.

As of now, it's unclear exactly why Bryan decided to end their relationship. Chickenfry has said that she'll speak more about what went wrong at a later date.