Report: Zach Bryan Finds Love Again After Brianna Chickenfry Breakup

Zach Bryan is moving on from his breakup with Brianna Chickenfry. The singer debuted a potential new love interest, named Hannah Duncan, on his Instagram Stories this week.

The snapshot shows Duncan standing on a beach, staring off into the horizon as she admires the sunrise. It seems that the two of them might have been on a run.

"Nothing like a 6AM half marathon ehh?" Bryan writes over the image.

The photos come after Page Six linked Bryan and Duncan, reporting that the pair were spotted out on two dates in New York City over the course of the past week. Photos published by Page Six show Bryan and Duncan walking into Madison Square Garden together last Tuesday (March 4), presumably to watch the Knicks game against the Golden State Warriors that night.

Duncan posted a photo of that game in her Instagram, along with several other shots from her time in New York City.

The publication also reports that they were seen at a pub in the city's South Street Seaport area, with one source telling Page Six, "Rumor was that they were on a date."

Who Is Zach Bryan's New Girlfriend, Hannah Duncan?

It's not entirely clear whether Bryan and Duncan are in a new relationship, dating casually or whether they're just friends. Multiple sources have claimed they have been going on dates together as of early March.

According to People, Duncan is a model who hails from Australia.

In January, Bryan sounded off against fans who scrutinize his social media posts in an attempt to figure out the details of his dating life. He slammed "couch warriors" for speculating that he was dating various people who he said were just friends. He also said that some internet trolls were harassing those people.

"I don't have a girlfriend and I don't plan on having a girlfriend," he said at the time, "however I do have normal friends that I love very much and would go to the ends of the earth for."

What Happened Between Zach Bryan and Brianna Chickenfry?

Last fall, Bryan made headlines due to his contentious breakup with Barstool Sports personality Brianna Chickenfry.

Bryan announced his split from Chickenfry on social media in October 2024. She responded that she was "blindsided," and had no idea that he planned to announce the breakup so soon after it happened.

Chickenfry opened up about their tumultuous relationship in a tell-all episode of the BFFs podcast.

She described a pattern of emotional abuse and fighting throughout their relationship, and said that he offered her $12 million to sign a non disclosure agreement (NDA) promising not to talk about the relationship.