Zach Bryan won't be releasing new music as soon as he previously thought. The singer-songwriter is often transparent with fans on social media, and he told them on Wednesday (Feb. 1) that his next album — which was set for release in February — will not be moving forward as planned.

He shared the news and apologized to fans for the change via Twitter.

"Decided not to release an album in February," Bryan writes. "I love you guys and I apologize I said something I didn’t stick to. Mercy here please."

Bryan did not give a specific reason for the postponement of new music, but simply says, "Going to let my life play out."

The new project would have been his sophomore major-label studio album. In November, Bryan revealed — also in a tweet — that the album would be called Writers and Fighters, adding, "I have never been more excited for anything in my life."

Although new music will have to wait a bit longer, Bryan has been busy in the past year with a myriad of projects. He made his major-label debut in May 2022 with his 34-track American Heartbreak album, which contains his multi-Platinum hit "Something in the Orange."

In July, he released his nine-track Summertime Blues EP, so fans haven't been hurting for new music.

He went to work yet again and made a statement about Ticketmaster's practices with his live album, All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster, released on Christmas Day in 2022. That project features 24 songs, all of which were recorded live at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado.

Although Bryan anticipated fan disappointment in his announcement, many of the early responses were gracious. One fan wrote, "brother… you literally just dropped 3 in one year…we can wait it’s all good."

Another added, "I’d rather you deliver a product you feel secure in than sticking to a deadline and having regret. You’re the antithesis to Nashville deadlines, and I think we all love that."

Zach Bryan is still set to take off on his headlining Burn, Burn, Burn Tour, kicking off May 10 in Charlottesville, Va. The 28-date tour will run through Aug. 30 in Kansas City, Mo.