Zach Top Brings His Bluegrass Roots to the CMAs With New Song ‘Moonshine’ [Lyrics]
Zach Top brought a little bluegrass flair to the 2026 CMA Awards, giving fans the first live performance of his brand-new song "Moonshine."
The singer debuted the track during Wednesday night's (Nov. 18) ceremony, describing it as a return to his musical roots with a country twist.
Top also had a special guest join him onstage that night, teaming up with Dierks Bentley to honor the late John Anderson.
Zach Top Debuts "Moonshine" at the CMA Awards
"I'm so excited for folks to hear 'Moonshine' for the first time," Top said in a press release.
Read More: Zach Top Songs That Made Him a Country Music Force
He continued, "It feels like a return to my bluegrass roots, looking at it through a country lens. It's going to be hard to not tap your foot along to this one."
Following the debut, Top welcomed Bentley to the stage for a performance of Anderson's 1983 hit "Swingin'."
Anderson died peacefully in his sleep on Oct. 21, according to his obituary.
Zach Top 'Moonshine' Lyrics:
I sure hate it when the moon goes away
I spend the next 12 hours with the shade
I can’t wait til the sun goes
And I get to gettin’ me another round
It’s the only thing that gets me through the day
Wish I could put your lovin’ in an old fruit jar
And I could keep it with me
Under the seat of my car
You’ve got me hooked on
What you do in the dark
And it oughta be a crime
The way you get me high, baby
You make the moonshine
You’ve got a way of keepin’ you on my mind
I feel like a junkie and crave you all the time
If I could gеt a hit every now and then
It would feel likе the world was about to end
It’s a hell of a drug, and I want it one at a time
Wish I could put your lovin’ in an old fruit jar
And I could keep it with me
Under the seat of my car
You’ve got me hooked on
What you do in the dark
And it oughta be a crime
The way you get me high, baby
You make the moonshine
Don’t ever stop makin’ it
Don’t ever take it away
I swear if you ever do
You put me in an early grave
Wish I could put your lovin’ in an old fruit jar
And I could keep it with me
Under the seat of my car
You’ve got me hooked on
What you do in the dark
And it oughta be a crime
The way you get me high, baby
You make the moonshine
Listen to Zach Top's 'Moonshine':
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Gallery Credit: Donny Meacham