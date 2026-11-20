Zach Top brought a little bluegrass flair to the 2026 CMA Awards, giving fans the first live performance of his brand-new song "Moonshine."

The singer debuted the track during Wednesday night's (Nov. 18) ceremony, describing it as a return to his musical roots with a country twist.

Top also had a special guest join him onstage that night, teaming up with Dierks Bentley to honor the late John Anderson.

Zach Top Debuts "Moonshine" at the CMA Awards

"I'm so excited for folks to hear 'Moonshine' for the first time," Top said in a press release.

Read More: Zach Top Songs That Made Him a Country Music Force

He continued, "It feels like a return to my bluegrass roots, looking at it through a country lens. It's going to be hard to not tap your foot along to this one."

Following the debut, Top welcomed Bentley to the stage for a performance of Anderson's 1983 hit "Swingin'."

Anderson died peacefully in his sleep on Oct. 21, according to his obituary.

Zach Top 'Moonshine' Lyrics :

I sure hate it when the moon goes away

I spend the next 12 hours with the shade

I can’t wait til the sun goes

And I get to gettin’ me another round

It’s the only thing that gets me through the day

Wish I could put your lovin’ in an old fruit jar

And I could keep it with me

Under the seat of my car

You’ve got me hooked on

What you do in the dark

And it oughta be a crime

The way you get me high, baby

You make the moonshine

You’ve got a way of keepin’ you on my mind

I feel like a junkie and crave you all the time

If I could gеt a hit every now and then

It would feel likе the world was about to end

It’s a hell of a drug, and I want it one at a time

Wish I could put your lovin’ in an old fruit jar

And I could keep it with me

Under the seat of my car

You’ve got me hooked on

What you do in the dark

And it oughta be a crime

The way you get me high, baby

You make the moonshine

Don’t ever stop makin’ it

Don’t ever take it away

I swear if you ever do

You put me in an early grave

Wish I could put your lovin’ in an old fruit jar

And I could keep it with me

Under the seat of my car

You’ve got me hooked on

What you do in the dark

And it oughta be a crime

The way you get me high, baby

You make the moonshine

Listen to Zach Top's 'Moonshine' :