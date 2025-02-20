‘1923’ Fans Voted on Their Favorite Couple + It’s Not Who We Expected!

A trio of love stories added heart to an otherwise tense and violent first season of 1923. One couple stands alone as the fan-favorite.

Taste of Country asked YouTube subscribers who their favorite couple is. Here are the three choices:

Related: 1923 Season 1 Recap — 50 Pictures That Will Prepare You for Season 2

Jacob Dutton and Cara Dutton

James Minchin III/Paramount+ James Minchin III/Paramount+ loading...

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren play Jacob and Cara Dutton on 1923. He's the brother to Tim McGraw's James Dutton from 1883, and their path from Kentucky to Montana is explained early in Season 1.

Even though they've been married for decades, they're no less in love than any of the other couples on the show. Soft moments like Cara tending Jacob's wounds or worrying about him as he runs cattle up the mountain make it clear the relationship is still fresh and meaningful.

There are even a few spicy exchanges, although their conversations are G-rated when compared to the other couples on this poll.

Jack Dutton and Elizabeth Strafford

Christopher Saunders/Paramount+ Christopher Saunders/Paramount+ loading...

Jack Dutton (Darren Mann) is Jacob and Cara's great-nephew, and Elizabeth (Michelle Randolph) is his bride-to-be. They're the epitome of everything you believe young lovers to be: Dramatic, passionate, impatient and frisky.

During Season 1, the romance is tested when their respective fathers are killed in an attack on Jacob Dutton's men. Their wedding is even pushed back indefinitely, but by Ep. 8 they've reconciled and made a baby together.

Sadly, Elizabeth miscarries, which means Season 2 will bring more highs and lows for this pair.

Spencer Dutton and Alexandra

Emerson Miller/Paramount+ Emerson Miller/Paramount+ loading...

Spencer Dutton is fresh from WWI, working as a big game hunter when he meets Alexandra, who is British royalty. He's the kind of man her parents do not want her associating with, especially since she's engaged to a more proper gentleman named Arthur.

So, of course they fall madly in love. Watching their chemistry is a thrill ride. They navigate attacks from lions, elephants and ghost ships without losing their lust for one another. At the end they're ripped apart, which should set up a tremendous reunion in Season 2.

Who is your favorite 1923 couple? Here are the results from our poll, followed by 13 important things we totally forgot about Season 1.

YouTube/TasteofCountryMusic YouTube/TasteofCountryMusic loading...

'1923': 13 Important Details We Totally Forgot About Season 1 Two years passed between seasons of 1923. If you've forgotten a few things, it's forgivable.

Surely you remember the tragedy that alters Spencer and Alexandra's plans. There's no way you've forgotten the brutality of Teonna's scenes.

But, can you remember why Jacob and Banner started fighting to begin with and which character lost both parents? This list should help prepare you for the Feb. 23 premiere of Season 2 on Paramount+/. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes