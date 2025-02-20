&#8216;1923&#8217; Season 2 Episode 1 Preview: Spencer Dutton Is in Big Trouble [Pictures]

‘1923’ Season 2 Episode 1 Preview: Spencer Dutton Is in Big Trouble [Pictures]

Lauren Smith/Paramount+

Spencer has that fightin' look in his eye in one of the just-shared pictures from Season 2 of 1923.

The youngest of the original Duttons looks to be squaring up with a man who's much thicker than he is. It's just one of the obstacles he'll be facing this season.

  • Season 2 of 1923 begins on Paramount+ this Sunday (Feb. 23).
  • Last season, Spencer and Alexandra were separated as they tried to get back home to Montana.
  • A gallery of photos shared by P+ also provides a glimpse into what Jacob, Cara, Elizabeth and Jack will be up to during Episode 1, "The Killing Floor."

Photos shared ahead of the Season 2 premiere are informative, if not outright spoilers. In fact, the very first picture below tells us something critical about how this will all go for Spencer.

It's the show's official promo shot, but it's of Spencer on horseback, square up against Banner and his men. This only happens if the WWI veteran makes it back to Montana.

There are frustratingly few photos of Alexandra, which probably means her plotline moves the most during Ep. 1. Jacob looks to be getting back to work, and Cara seems to be helping protect the home. Scroll down to see her with a shotgun, unafraid of whatever is threatening the family.

There are more than 30 pictures to get you ready for Season 2. The Dutton Rules podcast team will once again break down what happens on Monday. Be sure to follow the pod or subscribe to our YouTube channel for cast interviews, as well.

1923 Season 2, Episode 1 Pictures Provide at Least 1 HUGE Spoiler

Season 2 of 1923 begins on Feb. 23 on Paramount+. These photos show the full cast of the new season of this Yellowstone prequel. Can you spot the spoilers?

