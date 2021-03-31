The lineup for Bonnaroo 2021 has been announced, and it's stacked with some of the best and brightest musical talents from across all genres, including country music.

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Breland, Niko Moon and Kenny Chesney's "You and Tequila" duet partner, Grace Potter, are among the acts who have been announced for the 4-day music and lifestyle festival, which is slated to take place at the Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tenn., from Sept 2-5 in 2021.

Larkin Poe, Marcus King, former Nashville star turned real-life singing sensation Lennon Stella, Orville Peck, Greensky Bluegrass and Brittany Howard are also slated to perform, and the opening day of the festival on Thursday, Sept. 2, includes a performance of the Grand Ole Opry featuring special guests who are to be announced.

The 2021 festival marks the 20th anniversary of the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, and the 2021 lineup includes an impressive mix of artists that includes headliners Foo Fighters, Lizzo and Tyler, the Creator.

Tickets for Bonnaroo 2021 are set to go on sale to the public on Wednesday (March 31) at 1PM ET via the festival's website, with ticket prices beginning at $329 for 4-day general admission and going all the way up to $3275 for 4-day VIP. Layaway plans are available, as well as special packages and add-ons.

Check out the complete daily lineup below, and visit Bonnaroo's website for further information.

The Best 2021 Country Music Festivals in One Place: