What to Expect From the 2021 Grammy Awards

The 2021 Grammy Awards are less than a week away, and some of the best and brightest artists in country music will be involved in the broadcast on what's billed every year as Music's Biggest Night.

Some of the biggest stars and hottest emerging artists in country music have scored Grammy nominations in 2021, with Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Ingrid Andress,Little Big Town and Brandy Clark all earning multiple nominations, while Mickey Guyton is nominated for the first time in the category of Best Country Solo Performance.

A number of other country acts are nominated in country-specific categories, while Andress is the only country artist nominated in the all-genre categories, landing a nod for Best New Artist. Country-turned-pop superstar Taylor Swift also earned nominations in various pop and all-genre categories for songs from her Folklore album.

Country stars are also among the performers announced for the 2021 Grammy Awards. Read on to get all of the details of the Grammy Awards ceremony in 2021.

Who:

Miranda Lambert leads the country Grammy nominees in three categories in 2021, including Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Song and Best Country Album. Old Dominion, Ingrid Andress, Little Big Town and Brandy Clark have earned two nominations each in the country categories. More country favorites are among the nominees in categories that include Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Duo/Group Performance, Best Country Song and Best Country Album, as well as a slate of Americana and Folk nods.

Lambert, Guyton, Brandi Carlile and Maren Morris will represent country music in the 2021 Grammy Awards performers, as well as Taylor Swift, Brittany Howard — a solo artist and the lead singer of Alabama Shakes — and Austin-based psychedelic soul band Black Pumas. It's not yet clear how and where those performances will take place, though 2021 Grammy Awards host Trevor Noah says the performances have been designed to resemble a festival.

What:

The Grammy Awards are billed as Music's Biggest Night, and winning a Grammy is a defining moment of any artist's career. "Grammy winner" is a term that defines an artist for life and for history. The Grammy Awards are celebrating 63 years in 2020.

When:

The 2021 Grammy Awards will air live on CBS at 8PM ET on Sunday, March 14. The televised portion of the event will air live on CBS, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Where:

The 2021 Grammy Awards will air from the Staples Center in 2021 as in years past, but with a limited audience and social distancing in place. It's not clear whether the performances will air from there, from various other locations or be pre-taped.

Why:

The Grammy Awards honor the musicians that have had the greatest impact on the music world in the previous 12-month period of eligibility. The Grammys celebrate artists from across all musical genres, and the live broadcast often generates some of the most talked-about moments in music for the entire year with its all-star lineup.

