Glitz, glamor and drama were a theme of the evening as country stars filed into the 2022 ACM Awards, with artists fully embracing the show's return to its Las Vegas home after spending two years in Nashville due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A few, like Walker Hayes, opted for a classic look: Hayes walked the red carpet looking chic in a crisp black suit, while his wife Lainey joined him in a floor-length, royal blue gown with a train and just a hint of sparkle. Breland also kept things relatively simple, with a gray suit and brand-new white sneakers.

But others opted for more drama. No surprise that the always fashion-forward Jimmie Allen brought a flashy look to his first-ever ACM Awards hosting gig, donning a metallic silver, snake skin-patterned suit, mesh shirt and thick silver chain. Maren Morris, meanwhile, favored an asymmetrical look, rocking a mid-length tan dress with elaborate lacing and buttons up the side.

But among the carpet's most jaw-dropping looks was co-host Gabby Barrett's ensemble: Barrett wore a floor length red dress with a deep slit and black leggings underneath, plus exaggerated, angular shoulder pads that would have been at home on a high fashion show runway.

Chris Young leads the pack in ACMs nominations this year, with seven mentions spread out over four categories. Miranda Lambert and Walker Hayes aren't far behind: They've got five nominations apiece.

The show kicks off at 8PM ET from Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on Amazon Prime Video. Dolly Parton will co-host the show with Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen. Flip through the pictures below to see more of the best looks on the red carpet!