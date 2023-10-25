Jelly Roll, Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton and Carly Pearce are just a few of the stars who'll serve as performers at the 2023 CMA Awards.

Many of the performance details have been revealed ahead of this year's show. Wilson, Stapleton and Pearce will all be performing relatively fresh material: Stapleton's playing his new single "White Horse," while Wilson will treat the crowd to "Wildflowers and Wild Horses," an album track off her 2022 Bell Bottom Country album. Stapleton will also take the stage with Pearce for "We Don't Fight Anymore," a duet they released earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Jelly's performance will take the coveted opening slot at the awards show: He'll open the night with his hit single, "Need a Favor." In what's likely to be one of the show's most hotly anticipated moments, he'll return to the stage later in the evening with R&B star K. Michelle. The unlikely duo will tribute the Judds with a performance of "Love Can Build a Bridge."

Bryan will be having a busy night during the CMA Awards — he's also hosting the show alongside NFL great Peyton Manning — but he'll take a break from his hosting duties to perform a medley of his hits, including "One Margarita," "That's My Kind of Night," "Play It Again," "Country Girl (Shake it For Me)" and "Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Evey Day."

But those stars aren't the only artists included in the first round of CMA performers. Tanya Tucker was recently inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, and she'll celebrate the milestone with a spotlight performance of "Delta Dawn" alongside Little Big Town. First-time CMAs performer Megan Moroney will hit the stage for a duet: She and Old Dominion are performing their new single, "Can't Break Up Now."

The 2023 CMA Awards will take place at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8. The show will broadcast live on ABC. Wilson is the most-nominated act of the night with nine mentions; other strong contenders are Jelly, Hardy and Luke Combs.

Bryan and Manning are returning to host the CMA Awards for the second consecutive year.

