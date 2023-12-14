2023 ‘CMA Country Christmas': How to Watch + Everything to Know

The 2023 CMA Country Christmas special is upon us, so we've rounded up everything you need to know about the annual holiday television event.

When Does the 2023 CMA Country Christmas Special Air?

The CMA Country Christmas special is set to air on Thursday (Dec. 14), beginning at 8PM ET.

How Can I Watch the 2023 CMA Country Christmas Special?

CMA Country Christmas is airing on ABC on Dec. 14. It will be available for streaming on Dec. 15 via Hulu and Disney+.

Who Is Hosting the 2023 CMA Country Christmas?

Amy Grant and Trisha Yearwood are teaming up to co-host the CMA Country Christmas television special in 2023.

Who Is Performing on the 2023 CMA Country Christmas Special?

The performers for the 2023 CMA Country Christmas include Grant and Yearwood, Lindsey Stirling, Jordan Davis, Lady A, Ashley McBryde, Jon Pardi, the War and Treaty, Zach Williams and Lainey Wilson.

What Songs Are Featured on 2023's CMA Country Christmas?

Amy Grant and Trisha Yearwood, "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing”

Amy Grant, Trisha Yearwood and Lindsey Stirling, “Joy to the World”

Amy Grant, “Grown Up Christmas List”

Trisha Yearwood and Lindsey Stirling, “O Holy Night”

Jordan Davis, “O Come All Ye Faithful”

Lady A, “What Christmas Means to Me”

Ashley McBryde and Lindsey Stirling, “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch”

Jon Pardi, “Beer for Santa”

The War and Treaty, “Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)”

Zach Williams and Lainey Wilson, “Go Tell It on the Mountain”

