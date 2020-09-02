The more things change, the more they stay the same, so they say. The year 2010 was only a decade ago, but based on these photos from that year's ACM Awards ceremony, those 10 years were both an extremely long time ago and not long ago at all.

Reba McEntire — who hosted the ACM Awards in both 2018 and 2019 — hosted the 2010 ACM Awards solo, for the final time until 2018. The following two years, she'd co-host with Blake Shelton, and then step aside for Luke Bryan to take over.

Both Shelton and Bryan were winners at the 2010 ACM Awards: Shelton for Vocal Event of the Year, for "Hillbilly Bone" with Trace Adkins, and Bryan for Top New Artist of the Year and Top New Solo Vocalist of the Year. Miranda Lambert, now the most-awarded artist in ACM Awards history, won Album of the Year, Top Female Vocalist and Video of the Year, while Carrie Underwood was crowned Entertainer of the Year, thereby also winning the Triple Crown Award (for winning a new artist honor, a female / male / duo or group honor and Entertainer of the Year).

The 2010 ACM Awards, which took place in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, on April 18, also featured performances from Taylor Swift, Lady Antebellum, Toby Keith and many others. Keep reading to see photos from the big ol' country music party that happened 10 years ago.

