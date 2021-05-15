ACM Awards Returning to Las Vegas In 2022

The Academy of Country Music has revealed that the annual ACM Awards will return to Las Vegas for the 2022 awards ceremony.

The 57th ACM Awards will take place on Sunday, April 24, 2022. The decision to get back to Las Vegas marks a return to normalcy for the awards show. The ACM Awards have historically taken place in Las Vegas, but were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

The awards ceremony initially scheduled for the spring of 2020 was postponed and, eventually, held in the fall in Nashville. 2021's awards — hosted by Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton — marked the second time that Music City hosted the ceremony, with historic venues including the Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium and Bluebird Cafe each serving as venues. Performances also took place at legendary locations including the Station Inn, Bridge Building and, in the case of Little Big Town, right on Broadway in downtown Nashville.

Now, Sin City will host the awards ceremony for the first time since 2019. More information about the 57th ACM Awards will be forthcoming, with the venue, ticketing and hotel information still to be announced,

2021 ACM Awards Show Photos: The 2021 ACM Awards took place in Nashville on Sunday night (April 18). Luke Bryan was crowned Entertainer of the Year, while Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris were named Male and Female Artist of the Year, respectively.

The three-hour show was also packed with performances from Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Little Big Town and many more. Artists were at the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe, as well as on Lower Broadway, at the Station Inn and along the Nashville riverfront.

Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton co-hosted the show.