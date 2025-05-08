Alan Jackson Fights Back Tears, Accepts ACM Lifetime Achievement Award

Alan Jackson blinked back tears as he accepted an award named after him — the Alan Jackson Lifetime Achievement Award — during the 2025 ACM Awards on Thursday night (May 8).

Show host Reba McEntire presented Jackson with his trophy onstage, but not before the honoree delivered a live rendition of his tender 2003 ballad "Remember When."

Jackson frequently associates this song with his own love story with his wife Denise, so it was only fitting that the singer's family was central to his performance.

Personal photos of the couple through the years rolled over a backdrop as he sang, taking fans through every stage of their relationship, from young love to parenthood and beyond. Even the family dog got a spotlight in a photo or two.

The singer's wife and daughters emotionally watched on from their spots in the crowd. As he wrapped up the final words of the song, Jackson took a deep breath in, soaking up the moment as he emotionally looked out over the crowd.

But emotions ran even higher after he claimed his trophy and addressed the audience, joking, "A few years ago one of my fans named their dog after me, and I thought that was something, but this really is amazing."

On a more serious note, Jackson thanked God, his fans and his family as he reflected on a career that has exceeded his wildest expectations.

"I do wanna especially thank one person that's been my best friend since I was 17 years old, and that's my wife Denise out there," Jackson went on to say. "She's loved me through the good and the bad, the happy and the sad, influenced me, given me three beautiful daughters and helped me keep my feet on the ground all these years."

"I wouldn't be here if not for her," he admitted, getting choked up as a misty-eyed Denise watched from the audience.

This year's awards show is a commemoration of the 60th anniversary, and it features several elements that celebrate the storied past of the ACM.

One of those is assembling performers who are some of the ACM's most-awarded artists of all time, including Jackson: Not counting his Lifetime Achievement Award, he has won 21 ACM trophies over the course of his career.

The 2025 ACM Awards are streaming live on Amazon Prime Video from Frisco, Texas' Ford Center. Reba McEntire is hosting in 2025.

