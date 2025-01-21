I Found the Best Way to See Alan Jackson’s Last Call Tour

Alan Jackson's Last Call Tour is underway.

As country fans clamor to get a seat to see him perform on what could be his last tour, I find myself wondering what they'll be wearing?

A real flex would be rocking a 1995 Fruit of the Loom Comfort Tour shirt, when the country singer headlined with Faith Hill as a special guest. Actually, a tour shirt from any of his eras would be an appropriate way to honor the country legend.

Of course, there's always the option of dressing up like Jackson himself.

But I'm not talking about just throwing on a pair of boots and jeans, topped off with a cowboy hat. I'm talking about a blond mustache, mullet, aviators and a life jacket. Yep, the internet has won yet again — two gals dressed up like Jackson in his iconic "Chattahoochee" music video and attended one of his 2024 shows, sharing the results for the world to see.

The ladies drew a lot of attention from the crowd at their show and even ended up on the jumbotron. It seems to me like this might be the best way to not only see Jackson perform, but to honor the impact he's had on the genre.

Watch the moment here:

Is Alan Jackson Retiring?

While Jackson's tour may be called the Last Call Tour, he and his team have not referred to the trek as his "farewell tour," but it very well may be. They are saying it's a "final chance" for fans to see him.

"The Last Call: One More for the Road Tour serves as just that — one final chance for people to see and hear the iconic singer-songwriter perform his best-loved songs — music that’s been the soundtrack of their lives — in concert," a press release reads.

In 2021, Jackson revealed he has been living with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease — a degenerative nerve condition which causes nerve damage.

Whether he has decided to retire or not, the disease can make it difficult for him to perform in the future, as nerve damage is likely to occur in his arms and legs.

As of now, there are no dates scheduled beyond his show in May 2025.

