See Alan Jackson’s Setlist From Opening Night of His 2025 Last Call Tour

Alan Jackson packed in the classics during his Oklahoma City, Okla. show on Saturday night (Jan. 18), kicking off a run of dates that may well be his farewell tour.

"Livin' on Love," "Little Bitty" and "Here in the Real World" were just a few of the essential country hits that featured in Jackson's show, according to Setlist.fm. During his time onstage, he offered fans a 23-song rundown of the best-loved releases of his storied country music career.

The bulk of the songs he performed were either his own or covers that have become closely tied to his own discography. But Jackson also covered a portion of David Frizzell and Shelly West's "You're the Reason God Made Oklahoma" in the middle of his set, as a hat-tip to the state where the concert took place.

It also served as a brief break from Jackson's own hits, before he dug into more favorites like "Chattahoochee" and "Where I Come From" for a white-hot conclusion to his show.

Jackson's Oklahoma City show marks his first of the year, and it's also the continuation of his Last Call: One More for the Road Tour, which began in 2024.

A press release has stopped short of calling the trek a "farewell tour," but noted that each show will be "the last time he'll ever perform his more-than-30 years of hits in that city and surrounding areas." The shows have been billed as "one final chance" for fans to see Jackson in concert.

The singer has a handful of dates left to perform on his Last Call Tour, which is scheduled to conclude in mid-May in Milwaukee, Wisc.

Alan Jackson's Last Call: One More For the Road Tour 2025 Setlist (Jan. 18, 2025):

1. "Gone Country"

2. "I Don't Even Know Your Name"

3. "Livin' on Love"

4. "Summertime Blues" (Eddie Cochran Cover)

5. "The Blues Man" (Hank Williams, Jr. Cover)

6. "Who's Cheatin' Who" (Charly McClain Cover)

7. "Here in the Real World"

8. "Chasin' That Neon Rainbow"

9. "Wanted"

10. "You're the Reason God Made Oklahoma (Snippet) (David Frizzell and Shelly West Cover)

11. "I'd Love You All Over Again"

12. "The Older I Get"

13. "Little Bitty"

14. "Country Boy"

15. "Good Time"

16. "Drive (For Daddy Gene)"

17. "Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)"

18. "Don't Rock the Jukebox"

19. "Remember When"

20. "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere"

21. "Chattahoochee"

22. "Where I Come From"

23. "Mercury Blues"