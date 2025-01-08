Alan Jackson Fan Scammed Out of Almost $3K by Online Impersonator

A woman in Georgia has filed a police report after an online scammer claiming to be Alan Jackson swindled her out of nearly $3,000 in Apple gift cards, according to a report from local news outlet the Augusta Chronicle.

The fan, who is a 76-year-old Columbia County resident, says she believed she was sending the money directly to Jackson himself, after someone claiming to be his manager got in touch with her on Facebook.

The whole thing started back in June 2024, when the Georgia woman made a post on Facebook about Jackson's health issues.

The singer had recently announced some tour dates at the time, and though he stopped short of calling the run a farewell tour, he'd been open about the fact that he lives with a degenerative nerve condition called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, which could impact his ability to travel and perform.

In a statement she made in December 2024, the fan told police that the person claiming to be Jackson said he was going through a divorce, and that his assets had been frozen in the process and he needed money to pay bills.

In October, the fan began sending Apple gift cards which would eventually amount to $2,917.50 across 36 different cards.

Impersonating a celebrity online is a common way for scammers to solicit money from unsuspecting fans.

Many celebrities, including country stars, frequently post reminders to fans to not send money to anyone claiming to be them.

Jackson's team has posted reminders about not falling for online scams, including this Facebook post from 2018.

The Jackson impersonator's story about a bitter divorce was a lie. In fact, the singer and his wife Denise celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary in mid-December.