Customers HEATED as AMC Theatres Add Weird $.49 Surcharge on This Condiment

Watch out now! It's not just Waffle House that's adding surcharges on food items. AMC Theatres are now entering the chat.

As the country is still reeling from the aftershocks of the Waffle House $.50 egg surcharge comes the news of AMC movie theaters now adding a $.49 surcharge for jalapenos, if you want to spice up your order.

This X post of the sign saying there is now an upcharge for the peppers has gone viral, with millions of views and replies.

According to some employees, they were seeing an uptick in customers ordering multiple side cup orders that were free, then finding most of those cups unopened on the floor of the theater when cleaning up.

Other employees jumped in to confirm.

There are also a few conspiracy theories claiming they're doing it to make people need to purchase more drinks, due to the spiciness of the jalapenos.

Others think it's a promotional strategy.

One interesting thing in the promo picture is that they show the peppers in what looks to be a Sprite drink of some sort.

Is AMC really reaching on this one by thinking of anything and everything someone might throw a jalapeno into to try to make it more appealing to purchase? Possibly.

In the current state of the economy and with people watching every single dollar that they have, if someone even gathers enough money to make it to the highly priced movie theaters, the fact that there are now surcharges on condiments is a possible turn off to those customers.

24 Country Stars With Their Own Bars + Restaurants Of all of the side hustles country artists could partake in, opening a bar or restaurant is the most fitting — and very common. After all, many of these stars got their start on a barstool, tip jar nearby, playing their music for anyone who would listen.

These places feel like home for many of these singers. Over the years, several artists have gotten into the bar or restaurant game, and for a select few, brands have turned into franchises with several locations and/or concepts — we're looking at you, Jimmy Buffett!

Let's take a look at the country star food and entertainment venues that have opened over the years. Gallery Credit: Jess